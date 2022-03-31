Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: April 1: Nerd night light

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
Ana Samways

A glow-in-the-dark night light shaped like a Tardigrade (eight-legged segmented micro-animals) looks like a classy piece of science-nerd art during the day, but turn it on at night and it glows a reassuring green colour.

