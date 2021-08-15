Shortland Street actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman dies

Francis Mossman has died aged 33. Photo / Supplied

Actor Francis Mossman has died.

The New Zealand-born actor starred in Shortland Street and Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Several outlets, including the LGBTQ website Queer Screen Australia and the Daily Mail posted the tragic news of his death.

Mossman, 33, died on Saturday in a suspected suicide.

"Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman," a post on Queer Screen's Facebook page read.

"Moving from Auckland to Sydney in 2012, Frankie was a well-known member of our LGBTIQ+ community, appearing in numerous NZ and Australian productions including the Syndey made gay web series, The Horizon.

"Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, starring in our MGFF16 trailer and was always an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals. Our sincere condolences to all his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace."

In 2020, Mossman starred in the short film Dis-Connect in 2020. He starred as Taylor in Shortland Street in the mid-2000s.

His friends and followers paid tribute to the actor in the comments of his social media posts.

Colin Mathura-Jeffree wrote: "Just so so sad to hear the news. Strangely you have been in my thoughts these past 3 days. Fly High...."

Australian dancer and entrepreneur Peter Oxford wrote: "I am so sorry to hear you have left us. I was only talking to you this week about going back to NZ."

"RIP beautiful Frankie. You will be missed," another commented.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.