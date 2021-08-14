Kaley Cuoco offers to buy horse punched in the Olympics

Annika Schleu of Team Germany looks dejected following her run in the Riding Show Jumping of the Women's Modern Pentathlon on the horse Saint Boy. Photo / Getty

Annika Schleu of Team Germany looks dejected following her run in the Riding Show Jumping of the Women's Modern Pentathlon on the horse Saint Boy. Photo / Getty

Former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has offered to buy the horse at the centre of a controversy coming out of the modern pentathlon during the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic watchers and animal lovers across the world were stunned when German coach Kim Raisner was booted out of the Games for punching the horse ridden by Annika Schleu.

Schleu was in tears as the horse was clearly spooked and failed to make any jumps during the equestrian component of the five-part modern pentathlon.

Bundestrainerin Kim Raisner: "Hau mal richtig drauf. Hau richtig drauf!" Dann schlägt sie selber noch mit der Faust zu (Sekunde 23).@DOSB Das muss Konsequenzen haben.#ARD #Fünfkampf pic.twitter.com/JIBpqEGR6M — Max Möhrike Ⓥ (@der_veganer) August 6, 2021

Schleu, who finished fourth in Rio, was in tears as her horse Saint Boy went rogue, and she was unable to convince him to get around the course.

The German star was in the lead with a gold medal in her sights heading into the equestrian section having won the first two events but it wasn't long before her hopes of Olympic glory were ripped away.

Schleu didn't register any points and crashed to last place.

The Big Bang Theory star has spoken out about the 'disgusting' act. Photo / Ap

A good example of why forcing animals to perform in sports is completely cruel and outdated. You also didn't include the part where she was harshly whipping the horse either — Stuart Leech (@stuartleech) August 6, 2021

Some criticised Schleu for how hard she was whipping the horse before her coach was booted out of the event.

"The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women's Modern Pentathlon competition," the governing body of world pentathlon UIPM said.

"Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM competition rules, which are applied to all recognised Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games."

There was a twist this weekend when Cuoco posted on Instagram that she wanted to buy Saint Boy after the ugly scenes at the Olympics.

Cuoco, who is married to horse trainer and equestrian Karl Cook, is an equestrian herself and met her husband at an equestrian event.

"I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace," Cuoco wrote. "This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.

The first message in her Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

"You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you.

"Pure classless behaviour right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport.

The second message on her Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

"This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price."

As stories began to circulate, Cuoco doubled down, writing: "Oh, I wasn't kidding".

Cuoco has been riding since childhood and owns several horses who feature on her social media platforms.

The modern pentathlon is held over five events including fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running.

The showjumping portion of the event doesn't allow competitors to ride their own horse but instead one they've drawn at random, before being given 20 minutes to warm up.