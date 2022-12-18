Sharon Osbourne is home from hospital after a "medical emergency" over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne is home from hospital after a "medical emergency" over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has been released from hospital after suffering a”medical emergency”.

The 70-year-old was rushed for treatment while shooting a new TV show in California on Saturday, but her son Jack Osbourne, 37, told TMZ on Sunday she is now back at her home in Los Angeles after doctors gave her the “all-clear”.

While he didn’t share any details about what led Osbourne to be hospitalised, he said they were filming for an upcoming episode of paranormal show Night of Terror and told the outlet she would tell fans what happened when she is ready.

Osbourne was staying at the Glen Tavern Inn, Santa Paula when she suddenly fell ill. Doctors were called to her accommodation at around 6.30pm after a”medical call”, the Ventura County Department told TMZ.

While the cause of Osbourne’s urgent trip to hospital this weekend is yet to be explained, Variety magazine reports the star was filming the paranormal-themed television series at an old hotel at the time of her medical event.

Built in 1911, the hotel, which has also featured on paranormal shows Ghost Adventures and The Dead Files, is known for its alleged hauntings inside its rooms.

Osbourne, who is known for her former family reality show The Osbournes and her co-hosting role on US talk show The Talk, was also admitted to hospital in 2020.

The British-born star, who has been caring for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who is battling Parkinson’s Disease, suffered severe symptoms of Covid-19 and shared her experience with her followers.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” she tweeted.

“After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald