Sex/Life star Adam Demos' girlfriend speaks about infamous nude scene

Sarah Shahi plays a sexually frustrated housewife fantasising about her ex-boyfriend. Video / Netflix

Ever since that full-frontal nude shower scene came out on Sex/Life, fans have been quite literally obsessed with the Netflix show.

The shocking scene featured Australian actor Adam Demos, who is dating co-star Sarah Shahi, and she is spilling the beans.

Shahi posted an image of the show's script on her Instagram stories this week.

She went on to explain the sex and nudity scenes were written in extreme detail, which is not the case for many other shows.

"The difference with the sex scenes in this project was EVERYTHING was on the page," Shahi said.

Sarah Shahi shared the very detailed script from the scene. Photo / Instagram

"Unlike other scripts that can be a bit more vague in their descriptions."

She added: "This allowed for an emotional point of storytelling to happen through the sex scenes, not just for shock value."

It details the part of the scene where Brad (Demos) exposes himself to love rival Cooper (Mike Vogel). Cooper "checks out Brad's package" and finds that his "worst fears are confirmed" as "Brad's junk is impressive".

That full-frontal nude scene really had fans talking. Photo / Netflix

Shahi's character Billie is married to Cooper on the show, however she takes a dangerous stroll down memory lane and finds herself reminiscing about her romance with her ex, Brad, and more importantly their wild sex life.

Since the scene aired, there has also been huge speculation about whether or not Demos used a prosthetic or CGI to, uh, enhance his package.

Sex/Life on Netflix , episode 3... is it real ? — Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo) June 27, 2021

JFC, sex/life episode 3 gym shower scene! Wasn’t expecting to see that! No wonder Billie can’t forget about him! 😮🍆 pic.twitter.com/e6EgjvYCil — Chelle (@chellemars) June 29, 2021

The Aussie actor spoke about the nudity in a couple of interviews.

While chatting to Entertainment Weekly, he was asked if he was comfortable with the naked scenes.

"I was OK with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute," Demos said. "That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have – and with the intimacy co-ordinator – so it felt a lot safer."

Sarah Shahi is dating co-star Adam Demos in real life. Photo / Netflix

As a follow-up question, the journalist asked: "Are you anticipating a lot of talk about the shower scene?"

Demos replied: "I don't know. Maybe, maybe not. We'll see …"

The Sex/Life showrunner, Stacy Rukeyser, was also asked about the meaty topic during an interview.

"That's not a body double," Rukeyser told Collider. "I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?"

"Yeah, that was going to be my follow-up question," the reporter said.

"Yes, yes. And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination," the showrunner replied.

Sex/Life streams on Netflix, and it is based on BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men.