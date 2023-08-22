May 10, 2023: Pregnant Serena Williams, former tennis player, sits on stage at the OMR digital trade show in Hamburg. Photo / Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Serena Williams is officially a mum of two.

The tennis champion, 41, welcomed her second baby girl with her husband, internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

The couple shared the news yesterday on Instagram, captioning a family photo, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he shared.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

He ended the social media post with a quote, writing, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Williams and Ohanian first dropped the news of their new arrival on TikTok, where the 23-time grand slam winner posted a clip that showed her family sitting at a table. Their daughter Olympia, who is turning 6 next month, leaned on her mum as Ohanian, 40, was typing on a laptop in front of them.

Williams then could be seen getting up, saying she’ll be right back. She returns with a swaddled newborn in tow. Sitting back down with her husband and daughter, she looks at her beautiful new baby and the video ends with Polaroid-esque snaps of the new family of four.

Ohanian, who recently chatted to People about his partnership with Sharpie, gushed about his eldest daughter and how excited she was to have a little sister.

“No one’s more excited than her,” the proud father revealed. “She’s been wanting this. She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she’s very ready.”

Ohanian also got candid about being more confident second time around compared to when he welcomed his first child.

“We’re not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life,” he explained.

“We’re also obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena.”







