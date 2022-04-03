Seinfeld star Estelle Harris, pictured here with Jason Alexander and Jerry Stiller, has died at the age of 93. Photo / Getty Images

Estelle Harris, well-known for her role as Jason Alexander's mother on the hit TV series Seinfeld, has died aged 93.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6.25pm," her son Glenn Harris told Deadline.

"Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Harris also lent her voice to the Toy Story franchise as Mrs Potato Head in the second, third, and fourth films.

Harris died of natural causes just days before her 94th birthday.

In addition to her well-known Seinfeld appearances, Harris appeared in dozens of films and television series.

Disney fans may recognise her for her roles in multiple films and series, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Phil of the Future, The Proud Family, Hercules, and Aladdin.

Harris leaves behind her husband, Sy, and three children.