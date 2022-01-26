Kathryn Kates guest starred on two episodes of Seinfeld. Photo / Supplied

Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has passed away at 73 years old.

Representatives of the New York actress - known for her roles on Seinfeld, Orange is the New Black and Law & Order: SVU, confirmed she lost her battle with cancer earlier this week.

Paired with a picture of Kates laughing in a green top, NY Post reported Headline Talent Agency took to Instagram to share the sad news, "Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.

"She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you."

In a separate statement to Deadline, Kates reps said: "Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning.

"She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed."

Kates long career in the acting world began in 1974 when she relocated to Los Angeles from New York. Not long after the move, she became an influential actress in the local theatre scene with her official bio stating she was a founding member of the Colony Theatre in Burbank California.

In the years that followed Colony transformed into an award-winning and nationally recognised theatre that become well known for its high-quality productions. This was a huge achievement since the theatre was initially established as a small ensemble of actors.

The iconic actress recently starred in The Sopranos spin-off film, The Many Saints of Newark however after almost five decades in the game, Kates is recognisable for many different roles, some of which were in award-winning productions, such as The Martian Chronicles.

The Seinfeld actress also starred in network series including Lizzie McGuire, Rescue Me and Caroline in The City.

While many fans will prefer to remember her for her appearances in classic Seinfeld episodes, others may remember her for her motherly role in Orange is the New Black where she played Amy Kanter-Bloom, or her role of Judge Marlene Simons in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The timely actress leaves behind her brother and sister, Joshua and Mallory, and nephew, Ben.