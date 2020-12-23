Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother, 80, leaves fans speechless with her youthful appearance

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his mother Janice Combs. Photo / Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs helped his 80-year-old mother have a birthday she will never forget.

On Monday, the 51-year-old rapper helped his mother Janice celebrate with some extremely lavish gifts.

Sharing a photo of his mother on Instagram, he wrote, "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a-- whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!. Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS."

And he is right, his mother looks absolutely incredible.

"Diddys moms really 80 years old???" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Diddy's mom is literal goals," wrote another.

"Diddy's 80 year old mom out here looking healthier than ppl I know in their 20s," another posted.

"Diddy's mom looks great at 80. Never would have guessed her age."

"Diddy's mom looks excellent for 80."

Diddy hosted a large dinner party with their loved ones to mark the occasion.

During the night, Janice was showered with gifts. One that stood out was Diddy gifting his mother a whopping $1 million cheque.

Loved ones were quick to erupt in cheer when they realised how much money she was holding in her hand.

Next, the rapper led his mother to her next gift, a Bentley car.

A driver drove the car slowly up to the house, with a huge red bow around it, much to everybody's excitement.

While everybody cheered on, Diddy explained to his incredibly shocked mother that the car "comes with a driver".

The rapper is definitely one for showering his loved ones with gifts.

On Monday, Diddy helped his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie celebrate their 14th birthday.

To celebrate, the father of six took them out to the water in a small boat.

In that boat they rode past a yacht full of people who cheered out birthday wishes.

They then boarded a different, massive boat, where loved ones surprised the twins for a celebration.

"Happy Birthday to Jessie and D'Lila! Wow!!" Diddy wrote on Instagram. "Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls," read the caption. "Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much! Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins."