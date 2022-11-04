Elon Musk had some help making his Twitter purchase. Photo / Getty Images

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped Elon Musk buy Twitter.

The Tesla founder paid $44 billion (NZ$74b) last month to take over the social media platform with the help of investors and loans from Wall Street banks, and it’s now been revealed the I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker was one of those who put money into the bid.

Sources told TMZ that Combs invested over $10 million (NZ$16.9m) into Musk’s bid because of his belief in the businessman’s vision for the app.

The insider explained the 53-year-old rap mogul makes his investment decisions according to getting a “seat at the table to represent”.

Other investors are rumoured to include Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Meanwhile, staff at Twitter have been asked to work from home on Friday while they wait to find out if they are keeping their jobs, with rumours suggesting up to half of the 8,000-strong workforce could be dismissed.

An internal email sent to staff explained cuts are being made in “an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path”.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs helped bankroll Musk's Twitter purchase. Photo / File

The note added: “We will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.

“We recognise this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Office access has been limited “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data” ahead of an email being sent out by 0900 Pacific Time.

Twitter said: “Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email.”