Screening guide: Superheroes, shoot-outs and serial killers

WandaVision

After an atypically quiet 2020, the new year has begun with the triumphant return of superheroes. DC's Wonder Woman 2 led the charge on to cinema screens around the country and now Marvel is out of the gates with its new TV series WandaVision on Disney+. Advance previews are hugely positive, despite its bizarro premise, with one critic describing it as, "delightfully trippy and intriguing". From what we can gather, it's some sort of sitcom/superhero/mystery mash-up as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision gradually discover they are living inside a golden era sitcom after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the blockbuster event movie that concluded the 10-year saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how? And Why? And to what end? Well, they're all questions to be answered when it lands on Disney+ tomorrow.

The Good Lord Bird

The always reliable Ethan Hawke leads this limited event series about the real-life John Brown, an abolitionist who went on a holy crusade to end slavery in America and whose actions ignited the Civil War. This all makes it sound like the show will be a weighty drama. It's not.

Instead, the premium series has been praised for its "darkly comic tale", and rowdy atmosphere, and for pulling viewers into a rollicking adventure that's memorably wild and punctuated with fast-paced action shoot-outs, moments of gravitas and occasional absurdity. Less a history lesson and more of an adaptation of history, the show nevertheless doesn't shy away from spotlighting the racial, religious and gender roles that are still causing problems within the American identity even today. Streaming from Wednesday.

Disenchantment

The third season of this animated fantasy adventure catapults on to Netflix tomorrow. As the distinctive art style suggests, The Simpsons' creator Matt Groening is the brains behind this show and can be considered his spin on fantasy epics like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings. Only with more lols.

Over its previous two seasons, Disenchantment has gained a legion of fans thanks to its irreverent humour, blink-and-you'll-miss-'em sight gags, an edgy and progressive tone and its abundance of weird and wacky flourishes. It follows hard-drinking Princess Bean, her personal demon, Luci, and their fiery elf companion Elfo as they attempt to save Dreamland from a destructive curse and fulfil their destinies. Streaming from tomorrow.

Prodigal Son

Hollywood superstar Catherine Zeta-Jones returns to the spotlight in the second season of this police procedural which TVNZ is express streaming from the US every Wednesday. While we don't know too much about her role, other than that she's a doctor, the show seems suitably messed up to pique our interest.

It's about Malcolm Bright, a criminal psychologist whose father happened to be a notorious serial killer. This terrible and traumatic upbringing has given him special insight into the minds of psychopaths, which he puts to use helping the NYPD solve cases. Riffing a lot on The Silence of the Lambs, Bright also visits his homicidal father for twisted insight whenever he finds himself stumped by the gruesome murder he's puzzling out that particular week. The Guardian described the show as "a richly bonkers soup", which is enough of a recommendation to give it a taste. Episode one available now, new episodes weekly.