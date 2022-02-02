Screening Guide: Murder, kidnapping and violent bloody revenge

Uma Thurman stars in new thriller Suspicion. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Suspicion

(Apple TV+)

The wonderful Uma Thurman leads the cast of this new premium thriller. She stars as a famed businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. When the security footage of the incident goes viral, four suspects are identified. All of whom protest their innocence and appear to be ordinary, unrelated, citizens.

Instead of clearing the whole thing up the suspects instead decide to lam it in an attempt to find the evidence that will clear their names. But not all of the four prove to be trustworthy.

Meanwhile, the FBI grapples with working out if it is a straightforward ransom kidnapping, or if Thurman's business secrets are the real reason behind the crime.

First two episodes streaming from Friday, weekly after.

Murderville

(Netflix)

Part murder-mystery, part improv game show, Murderville promises a new spin on the ever-popular whodunnit genre.

Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle in improv mystery series Murderville. Streaming on Netflix.

The series sees funnyman Will Arnett starring as a senior detective attempting to solve a murder. Each episode he's joined by a celebrity partner, people like Sharon Stone, Conan O'Brien and Kumail Nanjiani. The twist is that the celebs aren't given a script and only have their own powers of deduction to aid him, and their comedy powers to make their efforts entertaining. At the end, the celeb then has to reveal who they believe dunnit.

It's been described as silly fun, with frequent detours into the absurd as the game celeb partners reach for answers, with one critic saying the mysteries were "broadly satisfying, concluding with neat, easily digestible answers".

Streaming from tonight.

AM

(Three, ThreeNow)

Viewers who like to eat breakfast while watching breakfast TV will have something to watch other than TVNZ's Breakfast from this Tuesday. Launching bright and early at 6am is Three's all-new morning show, simply titled AM.

The hosts of Three's morning show AM: Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, Ryan Bridge, Melissa Chan-Green and William Waiirua

There are new co-hosts Melissa Chan-Green and Ryan Bridge, there's a new sports presenter, Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, and a new weather presenter, William Waiirua, who appears to have bought a fancy new hat for the occasion.

It's safe to say that by the time you've finished your morning coffee you should be well-informed of the day's news agenda, as well as whether to pack a brolly or not.

And while it all looks cheery and chirpy enough, it will certainly have to be if they hope to lure audience away from the viral sensibilities of their TikTok dancing opposition.

Daily from Tuesday.

Wrath of Man

(Neon)

Director Guy Ritchie and action man (and former Westmere resident) Jason Statham reunite for this no-nonsense action-thriller.

Jason Statham is out for violent revenge in Wrath of Man. Streaming on Neon from Sunday.

Statham, staying firmly in his lane, stars as the enigmatically named H, a security guard with a mysterious past, who leaps into murderous action defending their armoured truck during a would-be heist.

His skills do not go unnoticed by his equally as mysterious colleagues, putting everyone involved into a violent trajectory of broken bones and blazing guns as H's true motives for becoming a security guard are revealed.

Fans of action should find plenty to enjoy here, as one critic described it as, "an enjoyable, rattlesnake-mean thriller".

Streaming from Sunday.