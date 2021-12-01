Screening Guide: Mariah's back, Campion's Western, deciphering clues and a fight to the death

Mariah Carey in her new special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues on Apple TV+ from Friday.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues

(Apple TV+)

If all you want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey then your festive wish is about to come true. From tomorrow you can unwrap the diva's second Apple TV+ Christmas special, which boasts some big differences from last year's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

That special saw Santa enlisting Mariah to bring the magic back to Christmas through song and celebrity cameos but this year she's done away with all that to instead present a more straightforward, shorter celebration of her commitment to Christmas.

She'll sing a few songs, notably debuting her new Christmas single, Fall in Love at Christmas, as well as performing her festive banger All I Want for Christmas is You, and then have a wee chat with expat broadcaster Zane Lowe about her love of the holiday season before bringing out her 10-year-old twins to share their fave Christmas moments.

Streaming from Friday.

The Power of the Dog

(Netflix)

After a short stint in cinemas outside of Auckland, director Jane Campion's acclaimed western-drama moseys on to Netflix.

The film about the triangle between two polar opposite brothers - one a nice guy, one a bad hombre - and a widow has rustled up a ton of Oscar chatter and has already ridden off with the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival.

The Power of the Dog, the latest epic created by Kiwi director Jane Campion, is streaming now on Netflix.

This Western epic slow burn is tense, emotional and forceful with career-best performances from its stars Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Indeed, our reviewer called it "a masterpiece", so it should probably be on your weekend watch list.

Streaming Now.



Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol

(Neon)

Having cracked Da Vinci's code author Dan Brown now brings his instinct for finding adventure and mystery to centuries-old religious symbology.

This series is a prequel that follows the younger years of his adventuring Harvard professor, Robert Langdon.

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol streams from Monday on Neon.

Here Langdon gets his first taste of Indiana Jones-style thrills and spills when his old mentor is kidnapped. Recruited by the man's daughter the pair take off to find him, deciphering a plethora of clues along the way and diving into a surrounding conspiracy.

Reviews have been mixed with one critic saying "it plays just like Brown's adventure stories". Considering Brown's sold more than 200 million books, that should be more than enough of an endorsement for most.

Streaming from Monday.



The Last Duel

(Star)

Matt Damon and Adam Driver fight to the death in director Ridley Scott's historical drama. Set in the 14th century, the pair star as French knights who have a massive falling out when one is accused of sexual assault by the other's wife. This leads to the challenge of a duel to the death.

Adam Driver and Matt Damon in The Last Duel, streaming on Star from Wednesday.

The movie, which is based on a true story, received some criticism for pushing the wife's story to the background in favour of its long and bloody fight sequences, but all were agreed that the film was physically and emotionally affecting. It's a brutal watch but one critic called it a "familiar fabulously immersive experience with characters prepared to stake their lives over what is right and wrong".

Streaming from Wednesday.