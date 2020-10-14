Screening guide: Live election night coverage, 40-year-old rappers and The Shining sequel

Watch the election night coverage right here at nzherald.co.nz

Vote 2020 Election Night

(nzherald.co.nz)

It's all happening this Saturday night when the people will finally give the answers to all the big questions we've been mulling over for the past six months. Will Jacinda Ardern run away with the numbers to govern alone? Will Judith "The Crusher" Collins be crushed under the weight of National's bungling campaign? Will we finally be free of David Seymour? Will the crackpot vote break the threshold? Will we legally be able to get high on Sunday morning? We might need to depending on how things go... But only time will tell. And that time is from 7pm on Saturday as Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan and a team of experts, broadcasters and journalists deliver the latest results and analysis. Watch live from 7pm on nzherald.co.nz or listen on Newstalk ZB or iHeartRadio.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

(Netflix)

Writer/director Radha Blank plays a loose version of herself in this award-winning satire. The movie follows an unsuccessful playwright's attempt at reinvention as she transforms herself into rapper RadhaMUSPrime. A most unlikely occupation for a 40-year-old woman. Set in New York and shot lovingly on 35mm black and white film, the movie won the Directing Prize at the Sundance Film Festival where it premiered earlier this year.

Critics have been raving, it has a 98 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the understated comic dialogue, social commentary and Blank's performance all being praised. Streaming now.

Doctor Sleep

(Neon)

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's novel The Shining is one of the greatest films ever made. On the surface, the 1980 movie is a fantastically creepy, psychological horror with a terrorising performance from Jack Nicholson and an actually terrorised Shelley Duvall.

But dig a little deeper and you discover that Kubrick burrowed an entire world of rabbit holes for you to tumble down into. Densely packed with symbolism, occult imagery, maddening clues, hints and nudges, and a crazed attention to detail that's designed to haunt and disorient your subconscious, the movie is a work of unsurpassed genius. Doctor Sleep is its recently filmed sequel. It's said to be pretty good. Streaming from Sunday.