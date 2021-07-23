Screening guide: Kristen Wiig gets weird, Paul McCartney gets serious and Beasts get sexy

Contestants in dating show Sexy Beasts, streaming on Netflix.

Sexy Beasts

(Netflix)

Hoping to replicate the global success of The Masked Singer, in which people try to guess the identity of a famous singer in a silly costume, comes this new dating show from Netflix. Only here the people in the daft costumes aren't famous singers, they're ordinary people looking for love.

Disguised beneath a mountain of what Netflix describes as "fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics" that transforms them into mythical creatures or fanciful animals, the hopeful romantics will have to find a connection based on personality alone.

It's only after a suitor rejects someone that their mask comes off to reveal their true form. One critic said, "Sexy Beasts serves up plenty of memorable moments, especially when a contestant doesn't get picked and takes it badly, which happens more than once." It could be the show to tide you over between episodes of Love Island.

Streaming now.

Kura

(TVNZ OnDemand)

The title of this low-key, local dramedy refers to the Auckland suburb of Papakura, the old stamping ground of the show's writing and directing team of Vince McMillan and James Watson. The two born-and-bred 'kura boys wanted to see their suburb on-screen so set about making it happen. After entering into TVNZ's New Blood competition in2018 the duo discovered they weren't the only people wanting to see Papakura represented when they stormed home to victory with a huge 45.7 per cent of the public vote.

The cast of local dramedy Kura, streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.

The first season became one of TVNZ OnDemand's most popular shows last year and now season two has arrived, expanding the scope of the series and introducing a bunch of new characters. Of the new faces, it's the arrival of Uncle Trev, the family black sheep, who will send the most ripples through the series as he hunts for his long-lost drug stash, something his nephew knows a little something about...

Streaming from tonight.



Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

(Neon)

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the team behind the brilliantly funny Bridesmaids, reunite for this deeply silly and surreal comedy about two life-long best friends who go on holiday together.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, streaming on Neon.

The bright colours and big hair give away that the pair are playing things aggressively absurdly here, with a plot that revolves around Barb and Star attempting to thwart an evil villain who is attempting to unleash a swarm of deadly mosquitoes into the holiday resort, but also fits in a talking crab and some song and dance numbers.

One critic called it "an unapologetically delirious frolic", so send your brain on holiday and embrace its joyful madness.

Streaming from Saturday.

McCartney 3,2,1

(Star on Disney+)

Two musical geniuses walk into a room and start talking. No, it's not the set-up for a joke but is instead the description of this new six-episode series that sees legendary producer Rick Rubin (Johnny Cash, Jay-Z, The Strokes) sit down with living legend Paul McCartney.

Not afraid to get in-depth, the pair get into the nitty-gritty of The Beatles, the arena rock of McCartney's next band Wings and dive into his extensive solo career.

Producer Rick Rubin and Paul McCartney in documentary series McCartney 3,2,1. Streaming on Star.

The atmosphere is intimate yet relaxed as Rubin quizzes Macca about everything to do with the Beatles, recording and songwriting in general.

Critics have been left appropriately in awe by the abundance of revelations and trivia titbits, with one saying it's "quite simply, the most engaging documentary ever made about the songwriting exploits of popular music's most successful composer".

Streaming now.