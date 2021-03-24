Screening guide: Jodie Foster, Sherlock Holmes and the return of the Mighty Ducks

Jodie Foster stars in real-life legal drama The Mauritanian, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mauritanian

(Amazon Prime Video)

The great Jodie Foster leads this horrifying real-life legal drama about a man who was locked up in the US Government's Guantanamo Bay detention camp for 14 years without charge. Based on the New York Times bestselling memoir Guantanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi and adapted by the Academy Award-winning director Kevin Macdonald, the film centres on Slahi's fight for freedom and the hard-fought legal battle waged by his defence attorney, played by Foster, and the US Government's formidable military prosecutor, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Critics have been kind, saying, "The Mauritanian has the elements of a slow-burn government thriller, and Macdonald slowly turns up the heat, never boiling over or steering into overwrought or grandstanding territory." Streaming now.

The Drowning

(Neon)

This gripping British four-part thriller throws you straight in the deep end and leaves you gasping for clues right from the get-go. It's about a grieving mother who loses her son in a drowning incident in which the body was never recovered. Fast-forward 10 years and who does she glimpse moseying down the street? Yep, you guessed it, her long-passed son.

Rupert Penry-Jones and Jill Halfpenny star in British thriller The Drowning, streaming on Neon.

Rest assured, that's the last thing you'll guess correctly in this twisty-turny psychological thriller that sends her down a dangerous path and sees her swimming to the edge of reason to discover the truth. Is she deluded with sorrow or actually on to something?

The series left one reviewer exclaiming, "Woah... the finale out-crazied all expectations. It was mouth-foamingly deranged." Encouragement to dive in. Streaming from Sunday.

The Irregulars

(Netflix)

In this new mystery-horror series Sherlock Holmes, the world's greatest detective, is a sinister and shadowy sort and not a sophisticated man of tea, pipes and fashionable hats. However, retaining some element of the smarts for which he is renowned, he sends his partner, Doctor Watson, to manipulate a group of troubled street kids into gathering clues and aiding the pair in solving mysteries, before claiming their work as his own.

Netflix's new mystery-horror series The Irregulars gives Sherlock Holmes a supernatural twist.

The Irregulars, as they are known, soon discover that the crimes are anything but regular and that supernatural horrors are stalking the cobbled streets of Victorian London. Faced with monsters, ghouls and goblins it's going to take more than elementary detective work to defeat them. Streaming from tomorrow.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

(Disney+)

This popular kids' sports-comedy movie franchise from the 90s skates on to the small screen in this new series. And good news sports fans, the original cast haven't been left subbed on the bench but have instead made the starting line-up.

Emilio Estevez returns to the ice in new series Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, streaming on Disney+.

Yes, Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez will once again hit the ice to teach another batch of scrappy underdogs how to not suck at ice hockey and, all going well, lead them to junior league glory and teach them some valuable life lessons along the way. The twist here is that the once-loser Mighty Ducks now dominate the league as an ultra-competitive, powerhouse team of sports jocks and Graham and Estevez must coach a new team of even duckier kids to take them down. Game on. Streaming from tomorrow.