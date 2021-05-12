Screening guide: High fashion, wandering nomads and a new game show

Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Halston, in Netflix's new limited series.

Halston

(Netflix)

Ewan McGregor swaps the daggy Jedi robes for a stylish white suit in Halston. This new limited series from Glee creator Ryan Murphy is based on the life of the legendary New York fashion designer who, like Cher and Madonna, went only by a single name. Halston rose to prominence in the '70s and '80s thanks to his minimalist designs, often made of era fabric faves like cashmere or Ultrasuede, and luxurious brand image, which captured the imagination of the rich and famous. His clothes were worn by icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli and Jackie Kennedy, while the public was won over by his glitzy party lifestyle. But the good times never last and a hostile takeover battle forces him to fight to not lose everything, including his single name. Streaming from tomorrow.

Lucky Dip

(Māori Television)

This new family-friendly game show aims to pick up where old-school favourites such as It's in the Bag left off.

Marcia Hopa and Luke Bird, the hosts of Māori Television's new game show Lucky Dip.

Hosts Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa will put contestants through their mental and physical paces in a series of quizzes and challenges that will win them prizes. They'll then be given the temptation of swapping their sure-thing for a chance at the lucky dip. The twist being that they could get something fabulous or they could flunk out with a booby prize. "There's a whole lot of energy to this show that promises to get people off their seats and competing for the goodies in a way that will leave viewers at home in tears of laughter," Bird says. Expect drama and lols as contestants ask themselves one question: "Do I feel lucky?" Premieres tonight at 7.30 PM.

Nomadland

(Neon)

Regularly hailed as one of the best films of 2020, Nomadland was nominated for six Academy Awards and ended up wandering out with three, including the biggies; Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

Frances McDormand in a scene from the film Nomadland. Streaming on Neon from Sunday.

This American drama stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her life behind to become a working nomad, living and travelling around in her van after her husband dies. Critics were won over, with one saying, "People will keep coming back to this film for years to come because its messages and themes are timeless." Let it find a home on your viewing playlist. Streaming from Sunday.