Screening Guide: Furious violence, wild parties and Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough and friend in his new documentary, Life in Colour. Streaming on Netflix.

Life in Colour with David Attenborough

(Netflix)

The last documentary from the acclaimed nature lover was a harsh and arguably much-needed wake-up call that humanity's lack of action towards climate change and mass disregard for the environment was killing the planet. This new one finds the popular documentarian in a more wondrous state of mind. Over three episodes he travels the globe, plunging deep into the Costa Rica rainforests and scaling the snowy Scottish Highlands to show and explain the mind-boggling ways animals use colour. While we all know the basics - reds and yellows are a blatant warning to wannabe predators - this series uses specially created new camera technology to show us how colour in the animal kingdom is far more complicated than we originally thought. Especially those colours our humble human eyes can't see. Streaming now.

Mad Max: Fury Road

(Neon)

This decades-in-the-making Mad Max sequel elevated action to an Academy Award-winning art form. Fans of the genre had long argued it was anyway, but with this movie writer/director/creator George Miller cemented the idea in the mass consciousness.

Charlize Theron is in the driver's seat for Mad Max: Fury Road. Streaming on Neon.

Tom Hardy's near-mute Mad Max finds himself in the passenger seat as Charlize Theron's kick-ass character Furiosa grabs the steering wheel to drive full-throttle into explosive mayhem as they try to escape cult leader Immortan Joe's crazed followers. Near wordless, the movie is the true definition of spectacle as crazily modified cars, trucks, bikes and buggies hoon along and battle it out on the dusty roads of this post-apocalyptic world. It's masterful stuff. A violent and exhilarating painting that's been splattered with a healthy coat of weirdness for a little extra spice. Along with nearly everything on the screen, you too will be blown away. Streaming now.



Mythic Quest: Everlight Special

(Apple TV+)

This show from Rob McElhenney, co-creator and star of the frequently brilliant, purposefully offensive It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, changed tack considerably with this feel-good workplace comedy. Set in a game studio that makes the world's most popular video game, this energetic ensemble comedy offers smarts and sincerity along with plenty of laughs.

Workplace comedy Mythic Quest returns for a one-off special. Streaming on Apple TV+.

This one-off special between seasons explores the comedy to be found as once-locked-down workmates begin to reunite after quarantine. And what better way to kick things off than with a party? The team holds its annual Live Action Role-Play tournament, but foul play is afoot when it's discovered the event's been rigged. Be sure to look out for the Anthony Hopkins cameo! Streaming now.