Screening guide: Dr Who, the invisible man and death to 2020

Jodie Whittaker returns as the Doctor in Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks, on TVNZ 1. Photo / TVNZ

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

(TVNZ 1)

Jodie Whittaker returns as the enigmatic Time Lord in this New Year's special. Acting as a bridge between seasons 12 and the upcoming 13th, expect big fireworks as it's speculated to be the final outing for companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole. Do they live happily ever after or do the Daleks finally get to "Exterminate! Exterminate!" someone? Not much has leaked about the special but we do know that the good Doctor is imprisoned halfway across the universe and that Daleks have been spotted en route to Earth. Both of which would appear to be bad news indeed. Screening 7pm, Saturday.

Death to 2020

(Netflix)

To send off this cursed year the creators of Black Mirror have put together this mockumentary that marries a fictitious narration to real archival footage from 2020. They've gone large for the show, with Netflix calling it "an event" and looking at the cast it's hard to argue. Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones and many more star as "experts" looking back on the globe-changing events.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in Netflix special Death to 2020. Photo / Netflix.

Perhaps sensing that Black Mirror's terrifying bleakness is not what we all need right now, they've instead chosen to take a comedic approach to reminiscing over the past 12 months. Well, if you don't laugh you'd cry, right? Streaming now.

The Invisible Man

(Neon)

Elisabeth Moss stars in this remake of the classic, old-school horror flick. In our four-star critique of the movie, our reviewer called it "a lean, nerve-shredding thriller that builds its way outward from a central, incredibly clever conceit", which is much more than you might expect from something with such hammy origins.

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in The Invisible Man. Photo / Supplied.

Moss stars as a victim of domestic abuse who finds herself terrorised by an unseeable force after her abusive ex-boyfriend takes his own life. With the police not buying her story that he faked his death, and with bodies falling all around her, she decides to fight back. Which is tricky when your opponent is, ya know, invisible... Streaming now.

Belushi

(DocPlay)

Award-winning documentary-maker R.J. Cutler (The September Issue) turns his eye to the comedic force that was John Belushi. A comic genius, but deeply troubled, Belushi made his name as one of the original cast members of America's comedy institution Saturday Night Live and starred in a handful of movies, including comedy classic The Blues Brothers with his frequent collaborator, Dan Aykroyd. At the height of his fame, and at only 33, Belushi died of an accidental overdose.

Dan Aykroyd, left, and John Belushi in their 1980 classic, The Blues Brothers.

Cutler tells the story of Belushi's extraordinary life using previously unheard audiotapes and interviews with those who knew him best, including, Aykroyd, his brother Jim, Chevy Chase, Carrie Fisher and Harold Ramis. Streaming now.