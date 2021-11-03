Screening Guide: Dexter, Wu-Tang, Dangerous dating and Tom Hanks

Michael C. Hall as Dexter in Dexter: New Blood, streaming on Neon.

Dexter: New Blood

(Neon)

It's been nearly a decade since everyone's favourite serial killer Dexter stopped with all the murdering. But proving old habits die hard, the popular anti-hero returns in this long-hoped-for revival.

Happily Michael C. Hall is back in the titular role but the action shifts from sunny Miami to a more moody, Twin Peaks-style, small town where, along with the serial killing, a mystery needs to be solved.

Critics have been impressed with what they've seen, with one calling it, "a pulpy, witty, bloody fun time".

Streaming from Monday.

Finch

(Apple TV+)

Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog walk into a bar. No, it's not the set-up to a joke, it is the premise of Apple's new sci-fi film.

Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer who survives an apocalyptic natural catastrophe by hunkering down in an underground bunker. After living with his dog for a decade, he learns he has a terminal illness. Worried about his canine pal, Finch decides to build an android with the idea that it will care for it after he dies.

Tom Hanks and a dog star in sci-fi film Finch, streaming on Apple TV+.

But for his new creation to truly understand life, Finch needs to show it what it means to truly be alive. This involves the unlikely trio heading out on a road trip across the desolate and dangerous roads of the wasteland.

If it sounds a bit silly just remember that Hanks earned an Academy Award nomination for acting alongside a volleyball in 2000's survival drama Cast Away, so a robot and a dog should pose no problem.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Love Hard

(Netflix)

This rom-com takes a gentle poke at the dangers of online dating when Natalie, a hopeless romantic, ends up falling for a chap she meets on a dating app. Deciding to risk it all for love, she travels across the country to meet up, only to discover she's been catfished - or, in non-internet lingo - deceived.

Jimmy O. Yang and Nina Dobrev star in Netflix's new rom-com movie Love Hard.

Instead of the good-looking Tag she's been talking to, she's confronted with his nerdy friend Josh who has been using Tag's photo in his profile. Feeling bad about it, he offers to set Natalie up with the real Tag. However, more problems arise when she learns that she's polar opposites to Tag and has much more in common with her catfisher.

Despite the dodgy premise it's been called lighthearted fun, with one critic saying it's "a solid if cheesy holiday film".

Streaming from tomorrow night.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

(TVNZ OnDemand)

Wu-Tang Clan are one of the most influential hip-hop crews in rap history and this series charts their rise to the top. What makes this dramatisation of their story worthwhile is that it was created by RZA, the Wu-Tang's mastermind and spiritual leader.

Scene from Wu-Tang: An American Saga, streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.

This second season is of special interest to hip-hop heads as it shows how the dozen members of Wu-Tang escaped the streets to unite while channelling their personal turmoil into their masterpiece debut record, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Full season available from Saturday.