Screening guide: Bombshells, bottoms and Jeremy Clarkson

Bombshell

(Neon)

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie combine their immense star power for this powerful #MeToo drama. Set in the Republican-centric newsroom of Fox News, the movie shows how its founder's views were far from "conservative" when it came to workplace harassment. The movie is based upon actual events and testimony from some of Fox's biggest names, including the now-departed Megyn Kelly, about the routine sexual harassment Fox News founder Roger Ailes routinely engaged in. This led to lawsuits from multiple women at the station. Described as "bitterly entertaining and unashamedly provocative", the film was so spot-on in its portrayal of events that it led to Kelly posting a 30-minute video of her tearful reaction after viewing. Streaming now.



The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

(Amazon Prime Video)

Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson return in a movie-length one-off rather than a full series. But fans can rest assured that everything you tune in for is revving up at the starting line. They have a new batch of extremely expensive and extremely fast cars to speed around exotic locations while competing against each other in outlandish motor-based challenges and dropping laddish burns on each other at every opportunity.

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt.

It's been a winning formula for the car-obsessed trio, who stick to the straight and narrow of what they've perfected and don't go off-road from the script at all. Well, if it ain't broke... it soon will be as they zip, zoom, crash and bash their way around the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar. And on that bombshell, you'll be pleased to know it's streaming from tomorrow.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

(Netflix)

The Netflix film offers two powerhouse performances from its leads, Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, a script adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play of the same name and some terrific jazz and blues music.

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom streaming on Netflix.

Set in 1927, it follows a heated recording session as Ma Rainey (Davis), the legendary "Mother of the Blues", battles her white manager and producer for control of her music. Sensing opportunity amid the ongoing delays and interruptions, her ambitious horn player makes his move to start his own band with the increasingly disgruntled players. Critics have described the film as an emotional gut-punch, with Boseman's final electrifying performance being both applauded and mourned. Streaming from tomorrow.