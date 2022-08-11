Screening Guide: Baseball, cyber war and Jamie Foxx hunting vampires

Jamie Foxx is a hard-working vampire hunter in the new Netflix action-comedy Day Shift.

Day Shift

(Netflix)

It may be about a vampire killer but nothing about this action-comedy looks like it's going to suck. Firstly, it stars the always great Jamie Foxx and the living legend that is Snoop Dogg. This casting is both an indicator of quality and the fact that it doesn't take itself too seriously.

Foxx stars as a hardworking dad trying to make enough money as a vampire hunter to pay for his daughter's braces and extra tuition fees.

The trailer is stylish and fun, while the explosive guns-blazing action looks inventive and gleefully over-the-top.

That shouldn't be a surprise considering director J.J. Perry has been a stuntman since the 80s and worked on classics of the action genre like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and the violently fun John Wick franchise.

Streaming from tomorrow.



A League of Their Own

(Amazon Prime Video)

The early 90s sports dramedy A League of Their Own was a cinematic home run. The movie was a fictionalised retelling of the formation of the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and featured an all-star cast that included Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna.

A League of Their Own is on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow.

Reimagining that story, this new series takes the crowd-pleasing vibe and the inspirational story of these women who made their dreams of playing professional baseball come true, but also zooms out to include topics like sexuality and racism.

The series has received the blessing of star Davis so expect it to smash it out of the park.

Streaming from tomorrow.



The Undeclared War

(TVNZ+)



This near-future cyber-thriller could keep you up at night thinking about its technological riffing on real-world events. In 2024 the global pandemic has finally come to an end and a group of analysts are working to secure the electoral system against foreign cyberattacks.

Melanie Gutteridge , Simon Pegg, Andrew Rothney and Alex Jennings in thriller The Undeclared War.

However, a routine test uncovers a nasty surprise and opens up an invisible front in a high-stakes cyber war. Where things get sticky is that the small team have to outsmart and manoeuvre their hidden foe while also keeping the situation under wraps so as to not escalate global tension.

The Simon Pegg-led series has been a hit in the UK for its polished look and fresh spin on computer espionage, with one reviewer calling it "a splendidly disposed cautionary drama about the fragility of the systems that hold society together".

Full season streaming from tomorrow.