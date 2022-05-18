Screening Guide: Bad Love, Letterman, local comedy and Chip 'n Dale

Cristin Milioti in the new season of Made For Love, streaming on Neon from tomorrow.

Made for Love

(Neon)

Made for Love was the surprise sleeper hit of last year. A whip-smart funny, occasionally gory, future tech nightmare that left us thoroughly entertained. In our review, we called it a "wild ride into the darker side of comedy".

Cristin Milioti stars as a housewife who learns her tech billionaire husband has implanted a surveillance chip into her brain without her knowledge. The first season was all about her escaping his control, re-establishing her relationship with her quirky dad (played by a brilliant Ray Romano) and his new partner (played by a sex doll) and avoiding the goons sent by her controlling ex.

The second season picks right up where the cliffhanger left off and is already winning over critics, with one calling it "bleak and bizarre and wacky and wonderful".

Streaming from tomorrow.

Chris Parker: Back to School

(TVNZ 2 / TVNZ OnDemand)

Award-winning comedian and Celebrity Treasure Island castaway Chris Parker returns to school in this new comedy special/documentary hybrid.

Comedian Chris Parker in his new comedy special Back to School. Streaming from tomorrow on TVNZ OnDemand.

Here he travels back to his old high school to perform and reminisce about his time trying to fit in at the rugby-obsessed school. He'll also talk to the current students to see what - if anything - has changed in the 15 years since he left.

While the assembly hall stage would feel like the more natural place to see Parker work his comedy magic, instead Parker takes you inside the most hallowed and fabled place of any school - the staff room - to perform a set of all-new material.

Streaming Friday at TVNZ OnDemand, and broadcasting at 8.30pm on TVNZ 2.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

(Disney+)

This live-action reboot of Disney's squirrel buddies has already been called "the funniest movie of the year," which seems like a big call.

Dale (Andy Samberg) and Chip (John Mulaney) in the Disney+ live-action reboot of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

But maybe it shouldn't be a surprise as voicing the titular Chip and Dale are comedians John Mulaney and Andy Samberg.

Borrowing the concept of classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, this movie sees the squirrels living in the human world. Having gone their separate ways after their show was cancelled the two must reunite the solve the mystery of their missing former castmate. Expect things to get very meta, with a sharp satirical streak and plenty of jokes aimed at parents and older fans of the original after school TV show.

Streaming from tomorrow.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

(Netflix)

Chat show icon David Letterman returns for another round of in-depth and in-person interviews with this fourth season of his acclaimed Netflix talk show.

David Letterman returns with a new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix.

As in previous seasons, he has gone straight to the top of the A-List for his six guests. This season he chats to the award-winning rapper and Playboy's creative director Cardi B, pro-Basketballer Kevin Durant, pop sensation Billie Eilish, comic actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, wise-cracking A-lister Ryan Reynolds and disgraced Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith - although that last one was filmed before the incident at the Oscars.

Streaming from tomorrow.