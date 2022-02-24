Screening Guide: Bad flatmates, psycho assassins, kidnappers and local comedy

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in the final season of Killing Eve, streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.

Killing Eve

(TVNZ OnDemand)

The murderously good, darkly comedic-thriller Killing Eve returns for its fourth and final season and has promised to go out with a bang.

The show is about the cat-and-mouse tension between a psychopathic assassin and the MI6 agent hunting her down. Things get squirrely after both women break the norms of their respective codes after developing a mutual, yet no less deadly, obsession with the other.

At the end of the last season agent Eve and Villanelle, the stylish assassin, had agreed to part ways with the latter unexpectedly finding God.

But as most people know, a clean split in a break-up is rare and Killing Eve proves that even murderers and secret agents have trouble letting go.

First two episodes streaming Sunday, then new episodes weekly.

Worst Roommate Ever

(Netflix)

Part of the flatting experience is dealing with the odd bad flatmate who leaves dirty dishes in the sink, is always late with their share of the bills or never cleans the loo. This new documentary series shows that bad as they may have been, they could have been worse. A lot worse.

Scene from Netflix's true crime series Worst Roomate Ever.

Renowned horror studio Blumhouse Productions brings four horrific true-life flatting stories to life, showing the experiences of flatties who were extorted, scammed, and even killed by their flatmates.

True crime docos are always fascinating and one critic has labelled this series "a thrilling watch".

From a smooth-talking scammer to a murderous nana, these horrendous tales will ensure you never look at the people you live with in the same way again.

Streaming from Tuesday.

Raised by Refugees

(Neon)

The Billy T Award-nominated comedian Pax Assadi puts a local spin on shows like Everybody Hates Chris, Young Sheldon and Young Rock with this new sitcom.

Pax Assadi and Kenus Binu in local comedy Raised by Refugees, screening on Prime and Neon.

The series is based on the funnyman's formative years and experience as a 12-year-old of Pakistani heritage growing up on Auckland's North Shore in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America. He grapples with the usual pre-teen concerns like puberty, popularity and impressing the opposite sex while also dealing with the racism that swirled up in the aftermath.

As well as creating and writing the series, Assadi takes a lead role as his own father in the show whose attempts to fit into classic Kiwi culture are rife with comedic moments. Assadi is a talented and acclaimed comedian so this is one to check out.

Thursdays 8.45pm on Prime, and streaming on Neon.



No Exit

(Star on Disney+)

Based on a best-selling novel, this intense and gripping thriller is about a young woman who inadvertently stumbles into a very bad situation.

Havana Rose Liu as Darby in thriller No Exit, stremaing on Star on Disney+

After sneaking out of rehab to visit her sick mother in hospital, Darby finds herself in the middle of a blizzard. Running into an old highway shelter she encounters a small group also waiting for the snowstorm to pass. While everyone is friendly she soon makes a disturbing discovery; a kidnapped woman bundled up in a van parked outside the shelter. This sets off a life-or-death struggle as she attempts to work out who among them is the kidnapper and if she'll be able to escape.

Streaming from Friday.