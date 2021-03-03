School of Rock child star Rivkah Reyes 'felt unsafe existing'

School of Rock star Rivkah Reyes has shared how they struggled with fame when they were a child.
Reyes played the bass player Katie in the hit 2003 movie with Jack Black when she was 10. They shared in an interview with the New York Post about the struggles and harassment they faced. They admit it put them on a path to drug addiction later on in life.
Reyes, now 28, who used the pronouns they/them, shared an article on the platform Medium last year about what their experiences were like after the movie catapulted her to fame.
Reflecting on their experiences, Reyes compares how they felt to Britney Spears' career in the wake of the Framing Britney Spears documentary release, saying their journey was "kind of parallel with Britney's".
"To quote Britney," they told the Post, "I'm stronger than yesterday."
They experienced obsessive fan behaviour, including a man who attempted to take photos of them at school. They also received comments from men who told them they couldn't "wait until she was 18".
They added the attention meant they "felt unsafe existing".
"Especially after production wrapped, when I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground," Reyes said.
"I spent over a decade terrified that I'd peaked at 10 years old," they admitted. In 2017, Reyes returned to acting after recovering from mental health struggles including self-harm and unhealthy relationships with food and alcohol.
The Medium article, titled Confession of an Obsolete Child Actor, was a detailed account of Reyes' time in the spotlight when she was a young girl.
Reyes latest project is a podcast titled Where Are They Now, which aims to give child stars a platform to share stories and experiences.
