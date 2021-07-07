Scarlett Johansson pregnant, due to give birth soon - report

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. Photo / Supplied

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant.

The 36-year-old actress - who already has daughter Rose, 6, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac - is expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost and it won't be long until she gives birth, multiple sources confirmed to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

One insider told the outlet: "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled."

Another added: "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

Scarlett has sparked speculation she was pregnant again over the last few weeks as she hasn't been involved in many in-person events to promote her new movie Black Widow.

Instead, she's made virtual appearances, such as a Zoom interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon last month, during which she was only shown from the shoulders up.

The source said: "She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Local residents in The Hamptons also say they haven't seen much of the Avengers star recently, even though she and Jost are usually regular visitors to their home in Montauk.

A source said: "Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you'd often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile."

The couple - who married in October 2020 after three years together - have yet to confirm the news.