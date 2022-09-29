Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with their children Marion and Tabitha at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. Photo / AP

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that her beloved stepfather Paul Giffin Forste has died at 76.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, the Sex and the City star's family said, "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76.

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

It continued: "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

According to Page Six, Parker abruptly left New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala due to a personal matter.

In dramatic scenes, it was announced from the stage that the star had to leave the event due to a "sudden devastating family situation".

A source first told Page Six that the actress departed the David H Koch Theatre at New York's Lincoln Centre moments after arriving at the fundraiser, where she was set to be honoured.

Parker is the mastermind behind the Fall Fashion Gala, first celebrated a decade ago, as well as the vice chair of the New York City Ballet Board of Directors.

The star's family tragedy comes just one day after she appeared at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, and her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13.

The couple welcomed their daughters via surrogate in 2009, seven years after their son James, now 19, was born.

The children are usually kept away from the spotlight to give them more privacy.

Parker and Broderick met in 1991 and married two years later.