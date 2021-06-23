Sarah Paulson recalls awkward encounter with Friends star Matthew Perry

Sarah Paulson shared her story with Jimmy Kimmel about the time she attended a "make-out party" with Matthew Perry. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Paulson was snubbed for a kiss by Matthew Perry at a "make-out party" hosted by the late Carrie Fisher.

The 46-year-old actress revealed that the Star Wars actress invited her to attend the star-studded bash at the home of writer Gore Vidal and that the Friends actor didn't follow the rules when he pulled her name out of the hat.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (21.06.21), Sarah said: "Carrie had this – and it was her idea to call it the "make-out party", where Shirley MacLaine was – I mean, it was huge.

"I think Queen Latifah was there. All these people were there, and I was obviously panicked before, neurotic."

The American Horror Story star continued: "I didn't see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it, and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat.

"Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat, and then promptly left the room."

Asked by Jimmy how she knew Matthew had pulled out her name, Sarah explained: "Because I saw him. He was like, 'Oh, well ...' And he was like, 'I got you.' And I was like, 'Uh, well let's that kiss.' And he was like, 'No.'"

Sarah revealed that she was later able to plant some smooches on Matthew when they starred together on the TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

She said: "We knew each other a little bit through one of my very best friends in the world, so it was awkward.

"But then we ended up playing romantic partners years later on a show called Studio 60, and I got my kiss. I got several kisses. And boy did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal's make-out party."