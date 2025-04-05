Advertisement
Sarah Jessica Parker shares the secret to her marriage with Matthew Broderick

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Sarah Jessica Parker married Matthew Broderick – with whom she has son James, 22, and 15-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha – 29 years ago. Photo / Getty Images

  • Sarah Jessica Parker credits her long marriage to Matthew Broderick to staying under the radar.
  • Parker, 60, says she’s always been insecure about her appearance but is now happy.
  • She enjoys fashion but prioritises comfort and authenticity over others’ opinions.

Sarah Jessica Parker thinks not being a “Hollywood couple” has helped her marriage.

The ‘And Just Like That’ actor married Matthew Broderick – with whom she has son James, 22, and 15-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha – 29 years ago and she believes not speaking much about her personal life and being under the radar in New York has been key to their long-lasting romance.

Asked the secret to her happy marriage, she told Britain’s Hello! magazine: “Probably that I don’t talk about it! It really is a secret.

“But maybe it’s because we’re not a Hollywood couple. We live in New York – maybe that’s good.”

'Every day when I leave the house, I have to think twice about how I look', says Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo / Getty Images
The 60-year-old actor has always felt “insecure” about her appearance but doesn’t care anymore about what people have to say.

She said: “I’ve always been insecure about my looks, so nothing has changed. But I’m happy. I don’t mind.

“Every day when I leave the house, I have to think twice about how I look.

“I know I’m going to run into someone with a camera and have to worry about whether I want to wear my favourite baggy pants or what my hair looks like.”

Though Parker finds it “flattering” to be regarded as a style icon, she insisted that other people’s perceptions have never had much influence on her choices.

She said: “It’s flattering, but it’s something I don’t really think about.

“I do love clothes and fashion, but I don’t go out to be anything other than myself.

“There’s a time when you’re young when you think a lot about people’s opinions of you, but I’d be at a disadvantage to spend a lot of time thinking about what other people think of me now, good or bad.

“It doesn’t allow you to be who you are authentically.”

And the actor insisted her wardrobe isn’t particularly “fancy”.

She said: “I like to wear things that are comfortable and that I like myself in, that fit me well and convey the mood and feeling I want to express.

“[At home] I will probably be in my nightgown for a while and then, if I don’t have to be very presentable, I’ll be wearing jeans or corduroys or a light dress.

“Nothing very fancy. Nothing that I care much about, because it’s bound to get dirty.”

