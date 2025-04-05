- Sarah Jessica Parker credits her long marriage to Matthew Broderick to staying under the radar.
- Parker, 60, says she’s always been insecure about her appearance but is now happy.
- She enjoys fashion but prioritises comfort and authenticity over others’ opinions.
Sarah Jessica Parker thinks not being a “Hollywood couple” has helped her marriage.
The ‘And Just Like That’ actor married Matthew Broderick – with whom she has son James, 22, and 15-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha – 29 years ago and she believes not speaking much about her personal life and being under the radar in New York has been key to their long-lasting romance.
Asked the secret to her happy marriage, she told Britain’s Hello! magazine: “Probably that I don’t talk about it! It really is a secret.
“But maybe it’s because we’re not a Hollywood couple. We live in New York – maybe that’s good.”