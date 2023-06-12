Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of Sex In The City: The Movie in New York City in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of Sex In The City: The Movie in New York City in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

One major Sex And the City cast member has addressed rumours about the reported feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kristin Davis - who starred as Charlotte Goldenblatt in the hit 2000s show - has addressed the rumoured feud between her former co-stars confessing she wishes she could “fix” the divide between the actresses but has claimed she’s powerless in the situation.

The 58-year-old actress who has reprised her role in the SATC spin-off, And Just Like That - spoke to the Telegraph where she said, “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.

“I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

Sex and the City was the show of choice from the late nineties to the early noughties. Photo / Supplied

Davis’ comments came after Variety reported Cattrall, 66, is set to reprise her iconic role of Samatha Jones for the finale to season two of the show.

However, it seems fans’ hopes of a reunion will have to wait a bit longer as the actress reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing co-stars Davis, Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

The magazine has reported she will have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, and was dressed by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field.

Cattrall’s cameo appears to be a major move as the actress who has previously spoken about her decision not to return as a series regular for the spin-off, telling the magazine last year: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” adding, “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

She continued to say, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

Cattrall has also previously spoken about her tension with Parker, insisting in 2017 she wasn’t “friends” with any of her Sex and the City co-stars, including Nixon and Davis.

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

And Just Like That season two is coming to Neon on June 23.



