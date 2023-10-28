Sarah Jessica Parker visits NZ House in London. Photo / Supplied

The special relationship between Kiwi Tim Lightbourne and superstar Sarah Jessica Parker has just conquered two major cities across the Atlantic.

Invivo wine’s Lightbourne and the And Just Like That star have spent the past month traversing the pond between London and New York celebrating their award-winning Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon.

“We’ve had a busy month touring some of the world’s biggest cities with Sarah Jessica,” Lightbourne tells Spy.

First up, Lightbourne and his partner-in-wine Parker met in London and Lightbourne took her to New Zealand House in Trafalgar Square, where they were hosted by NZ Trade and Enterprise.

“We introduced Sarah Jessica to Māori culture at the New Zealand Embassy in London, as the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club and Joe Nelson, Trade Commissioner, led a powerful pōwhiri followed by a hongi.

“I could tell she was very moved by the experience,” says Lightbourne.

While in London, the pair also held a big day with British media and some of Invivo’s UK, Irish and European customers to celebrate their launch into 600 stores across the UK.

After London, the pair headed to Parker’s home turf - Times Square, New York - to headline the Golden Globes of the Wine Industry - Wine Spectator’s New York Wine Experience.

Lightbourne describes the event as a mecca for the stars of the global wine industry greats. Parker and Invivo were joined by the likes of Vitalie Taittinger, from the renowned Taittinger Champagne empire.

“It was such an honour to see Sarah Jessica on stage representing our brand and talking so proudly of the collaboration with Invivo. I stood backstage and could see the crowd were hanging on every word she said.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Tim Lightbourne. Photo / Supplied

Parker highlighted the authenticity of the partnership, mentioning she was like a proud mother watching Lightbourne and his Invivo co-founder, Rob Cameron, grow with the brand as they make inroads into the US and the global market.

She described her journey with the brand as “extraordinary, enlightening, surprising, and rewarding” and has insisted she was involved in every step of their wine journey.

“That meant a lot to us,” says Lightbourne.

“The feedback from the guests who had paid thousands of dollars to attend the event was awesome and so positive, it was a great day for Invivo and for New Zealand wine,” he says.

Parker has posed in front of a map of NZ and been immersed in Māori culture. So, when is she going to come down under and pick some of her famous Kiwi sav grapes?

“We’d love for Sarah Jessica to visit New Zealand and know she is keen to come over, so watch this space!” says Lightbourne.