Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sara Hughes: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

7 minutes to read
Sara Hughes' latest project Midnight Sun. Photo / Supplied

Sara Hughes' latest project Midnight Sun. Photo / Supplied

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Sara Hughes is an acclaimed artist known for her dynamic installations and public works. Hughes' latest project Midnight Sun is an immersive illuminated outdoor painting that covers the glass panels of the Willow Street bus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.