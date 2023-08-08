Sandra Bullock made a quiet career decision last year that seems telling now. Photo / AP

Sandra Bullock quietly revealed she was taking a step back from acting last year. And now news has broken of her longtime partner Bryan Randall’s death, it’s clear what was really behind the Hollywood actress’ decision: spending as much time as she could with him.

It has been revealed Randall had endured a long battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a rare neurological illness that affects motor neurons.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” a family statement read. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“At this time, we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Bullock – who has been a screen regular for three decades – reflected on her intention to take what might have been a years-long hiatus from acting in March last year while promoting her film The Lost City.

At the time, the Oscar-winner shared that she wanted to put all her focus into being a mother to her two adopted children Louis, 13, and Laila, 10.

“I would love to [continue making films] when I’m done being a mum. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16 or 17-year-olds,” Bullock said in 2022 at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Bullock also made an appearance in the 2022 film Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, but hasn’t starred in any movies since.

Her next big film project is set to be thriller Vigilance, which was first commissioned by Lionsgate back in 2017 but hasn’t started filming yet, according to IMDB.

For the most part, the Miss Congeniality star kept her eight-year relationship with the photographer - who passed away on Monday at the age of 57 - private.

Bullock and Randall had been together since 2015, when he was hired to take pictures at her son Louis’ birthday party.

The couple took their relationship public when they were snapped attending Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding together in August that year. The pair later made their red carpet debut in October at the Our Brand Is Crisis premiere.

Bullock did shed some light on her under-wraps relationship in a rare interview on Red Table Talk in 2021 where the star revealed Randall had an adult daughter - Skylar Staten Randall, from his former relationship - and that she had found the love of her life.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [counting Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said.

She added: “I don’t wanna say, ‘Do it like I do it’, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother … I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

She went on to say that he was a great “example” to her two kids.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” the actress gushed.

“I have a partner who’s very Christian, and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.

“I’m stubborn, but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, ‘You’re saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing’.

“It’s hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself.”

Before she started dating Randall, Bullock was married to Jesse James.

The pair tied the knot in 2005. However, the US entrepreneur was accused of cheating on Bullock with various women in March 2010.

Bullock cancelled multiple engagements while promoting her film The Blind Side - for which she won the Best Actress award at the Oscars in her role as Leah Anne Tuohy - and James issued a statement apologising to his wife before checking himself into rehab.

A month later, Bullock filed for divorce.