Sam Neill and Laura Tingle have reportedly broken up

Sam Neill sits with Laura Tingle as he is announced the winner of the Longford Lyell Award during the 2019 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Neill and his partner of three years, ABC journalist Laura Tingle, have reportedly ended their relationship.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Kiwi actor and the Australian journalist and author are no longer together.

The couple have always kept their romance private and are yet to confirm or deny the report.

It is not known how long ago the two broke up but just last month Neill posted about Tingle's work on Instagram, referring to her Quarterly Essay titled The High Road in which she delved into "What Australia can learn from New Zealand".

He described it as a "must read".

The two have made public appearances together, including at the Mid Winter Ball in Canberra in 2018.

Neill has been hosting British comedian Russell Howard in his Central Otago home, with the comedian currently touring New Zealand.