Sam Neill and Laura Tingle have reportedly broken up

Sam Neill and his partner of three years, ABC journalist Laura Tingle, have reportedly ended their relationship.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Kiwi actor and the Australian journalist and author are no longer together.
The couple have always kept their romance private and are yet to confirm or deny the report.
Read More
- Spy: Meet Sam Neill's spirited Irish cousin - NZ Herald
- Sam Neill entertains British comedian Russell Howard on his Central Otago farm - NZ Herald
- Sam Neill's beloved pet duck Charlie Pickering dies - NZ Herald
- Sam Neill reveals the film role he should never have turned down - NZ Herald
- 'I was tempted to escape back in': Sam Neill's journey from Covid quarantine to chicken rehab - NZ Herald
It is not known how long ago the two broke up but just last month Neill posted about Tingle's work on Instagram, referring to her Quarterly Essay titled The High Road in which she delved into "What Australia can learn from New Zealand".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He described it as a "must read".
The two have made public appearances together, including at the Mid Winter Ball in Canberra in 2018.
Neill has been hosting British comedian Russell Howard in his Central Otago home, with the comedian currently touring New Zealand.