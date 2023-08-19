Sam Asghari missing out on multimillion-dollar payout over Britney Spears’ prenup loophole. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Asghari could miss out on a multimillion-dollar payday from his divorce from Britney Spears because of an alleged loophole in their prenup.

The trainer-turned actor, 29, is said to have been set to get $1 million (NZ$1.7m) for every two years of marriage in an agreement he reportedly signed before he wed the Toxic singer, 41, in 2022, but Us Weekly is reporting he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce on Wednesday August 16.

But sources have told TMZ that even though the prenup prevents Asghari from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a bumper one-off cheque from Spears to prevent him from sharing any “embarrassing” information about their marriage.

Us Weekly adds Asghari’s prenup agreement money was capped at $10m (NZ$1.7m) after 15 years.

A source has told Page Six he is not after Spears’ cash, adding: “He admitted publicly he is not fighting (their prenup agreement.) This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That’s it.”

Us Weekly also claimed the model-turned-actor waived any claims to Spears’ music catalogue in their prenup, and alleged his name is not on the deed of their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California, where they got hitched.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. Photo / AP

TMZ is reporting he will get “nothing” but his gifts from the Grammy winner in their divorce.

Page Six has said Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid”.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen has said about the actor: “No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

TMZ previously said Asghari’s lawyer Neal Hersh challenged the prenup by requesting spousal support, multiple sources telling the outlet Spears will “gladly pay Sam for peace of mind” if he agrees not to share details of their relationship.

Asghari told his Instagram fans who were “concerned about the prenup” in a 2021 post: “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”