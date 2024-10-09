Sally Field has revealed she had a “horrific” illegal abortion when she was just 17.
The Oscar-winning actress, now 77, has opened up on the traumatic experience which happened before the United States Supreme Court’s landmark Roe vs Wade decision, which was overturned in 2022.
Alongside an emotional Instagram video, she voiced her support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and other candidates “that could protect reproductive freedom.”
She added in the caption: “I’ve been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story. It was during a time even worse than now. A time when contraception was not readily available and only if you were married.
“But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events and I feel stronger when I think of them. I believe, like me, they must want to fight for their grandchildren and all the young women of this country.