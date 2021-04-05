SAG Awards 2021: Sucker Punch star Jamie Chung stuns with red carpet statement

Actress Jamie Chung. Photo / Getty Images

At first glance US actress Jamie Chung appears to be rocking a bright red gown with matching accessories.

But her co-ordinating handbag features a bold message engraved across the front, "Stop Asian Hate".

The Lovecraft Country star, who is up for an award for the HBO show, took to Instagram to say she was "proud" of her culture and wanted to embody that at the awards.

"In some Asian cultures, the color red symbolizes joy, luck and happiness. In Korean culture it symbolizes creation, passion and power. I'm so proud of my history and heritage," she wrote.

Jamie Chung has hidden a stirring message in her SAG Awards outfit today. Photo / Getty Images

The "Stop Asian Hate" movement has picked up in momentum recently following a mass shooting at massage parlours in Atlanta last month, where six Asian women were killed.

A more obvious pose. Photo / Getty Images

There may not be an official red carpet for the SAG Awards today, but celebrities are still going full glam for the annual Hollywood ceremony.

Netflix's breakout series Bridgerton has nabbed its first big nomination, with the cast up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Elsewhere, Chadwick Boseman nabbed two posthumous nominations for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods in the film category.