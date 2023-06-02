Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 attends the announcement of their S Club 7 Reunited reunion tour in February. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Cattermole’s death certificate has come to light, revealing that the S Club 7 star tragically passed away from “multiple heart issues”, reports the Daily Mail.

Just a few months before the band was set to head on a reunion tour, the singer’s body was discovered on April 6 in his flat in Wareham, Dorset. Cattermole was only 46.

Coroners reportedly found that Cattermole’s cause of death was a “cardia arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischaemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque haemorrhage”, according to The Express.

According to The British Heart Foundation, an arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat that can affect the body’s ability to function properly.

Myocardial ischemia occurs when blood flow to the heart is decreased, stopping the heart muscle from receiving the amount of oxygen it needs to function, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Cattermole’s mother Linda informed the coroner of her son’s death.

Meanwhile, S Club 7′s reunion tour is reportedly set to go ahead in tribute to Paul Cattermole.

The group – Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Jo O’Meara, 43, and 41-year-old Bradley McIntosh – are planning to continue with the gigs Cattermole was said to be looking forward to before his death.

However, Hannah Spearritt, 42 has pulled out of the tour as she battles with her grief. Spearritt and Cattermole dated in 2001 before splitting in 2006. The pair briefly rekindled their romance in 2015 but called it quits just a few months later.

Now, the band will be moving forward as a five-piece and their social media has been changed to S Club.

The band announced they would continue the musical production in an Instagram post, renaming the tour The Good Times Tour in tribute to the late singer.

Paul Cattermole and bandmate Hannah Spearritt look on as they perform with pop group S Club 7 on stage at Wembley Arena in 2002. Photo / AP

Barrett revealed: “We’re calling the tour The Good Times Tour in tribute to Paul because that was his song and all the fans know that was his song so it just feels right.”

Stevens added: “It’s taken a time to process and get our heads round it all, and also taking time to share time together so that we can remember Paul and all the memories we had together.”

“It’s just really sad,’ added Tina. “It’s really, really hard to process it right now.”

McIntosh said: “We’re all in so much disbelief and Paul was a big brother to us, all of us, and even to you guys out there. He truly was a unique specimen of a human being.

“No one could ever, ever replace our Paul but he lives on inside each and every one of us.”







