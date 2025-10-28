Australian DJ Cyril will headline the entertainment offering at Ryan Fox's Chasing The Fox. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand pro golfer Ryan Fox has announced the headline entertainment for the fourth iteration of his Mānuka Phuel Chasing The Fox event.

Held at the Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club in Papatoetoe on December 12, the televised event is billed as blending world-class golf and live entertainment. Cyril will close out the sporting spectacle, playing a DJ set at the one-day event’s final party hole.

Ryan Fox during the 2024 Chasing the Fox event. Photo: Brett Phibbs, Photosport

Cyril (real name Cyril Riley) is an Australian house DJ known for his electronic mixes, including his 2023 reworking of the Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro song Stumblin’ In. That track became popular on TikTok after players from Bayern Munich used it in a video, and subsequently charted in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

In April, Cyril collaborated with British singer-songwriter James Blunt on the single, Tears Dry Tonight. This week, the Darwin-based artist wrapped up a tour of Europe and North America which saw him perform to crowds in Amsterdam, Paris and San Francisco.