Australian DJ Cyril will headline the entertainment offering at Ryan Fox's Chasing The Fox. Photo / Supplied
New Zealand pro golfer Ryan Fox has announced the headline entertainment for the fourth iteration of his Mānuka Phuel Chasing The Fox event.
Held at the Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club in Papatoetoe on December 12, the televised event is billed as blending world-class golf and live entertainment.Cyril will close out the sporting spectacle, playing a DJ set at the one-day event’s final party hole.
Cyril (real name Cyril Riley) is an Australian house DJ known for his electronic mixes, including his 2023 reworking of the Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro song Stumblin’ In. That track became popular on TikTok after players from Bayern Munich used it in a video, and subsequently charted in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
In April, Cyril collaborated with British singer-songwriter James Blunt on the single, Tears Dry Tonight. This week, the Darwin-based artist wrapped up a tour of Europe and North America which saw him perform to crowds in Amsterdam, Paris and San Francisco.
Past editions of Chasing The Fox have seen Fox taking to the field solo, but in 2025 he’ll be joined by another international golfer to take on three other pro-golfing teams and eight star-studded trios from New Zealand’s sporting, media and entertainment worlds.
To even out the skill level between the pros and amateurs the format sees professional golfers compete in pairs, while celebrity teams are made up of three players. Trios confirmed include Team Voke (Nick Voke and Taco Golf), Team Warriors (Wayde Gean, Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita) and Team Media (Bryce Casey, Jeremy Wells and Dai Henwood).
The 2025 event will be broadcast live and free across TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, with coverage of all the action from the final party hole. NZME sport entertainment brand The Alternative Commentary Collective will be bringing their unique style of sporting commentary to the event, with Mike Lane and Manaia Stewart offering up insights, jokes and atmosphere.