Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Ryan Fox confirms Australian DJ Cyril for Chasing The Fox 2025 entertainment lineup

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Australian DJ Cyril will headline the entertainment offering at Ryan Fox's Chasing The Fox. Photo / Supplied

Australian DJ Cyril will headline the entertainment offering at Ryan Fox's Chasing The Fox. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand pro golfer Ryan Fox has announced the headline entertainment for the fourth iteration of his Mānuka Phuel Chasing The Fox event.

Held at the Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club in Papatoetoe on December 12, the televised event is billed as blending world-class golf and live entertainment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save