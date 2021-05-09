Ryan Dorsey's sweet tribute to Naya Rivera on first Mother's Day since her death

Actor Ryan Dorsey shared a sweet throwback photo of Naya Rivera with their son Josey. Photo / @dorseyryan

Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey has paid tribute to the Glee star on Mother's Day in the US, 10 months after she died in a drowning accident.

Dorsey, 37, shared a snap of Rivera and the former couple's son Josey on Instagram, writing, "We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy."

The dad-of-one shares 5-year-old Josey with the Glee actress. Her body was found in Ventura County, California's Lake Piru on July 13, 2020 five days after she disappeared after heading out on a boat with her son.

The 33-year-old star's death was ruled an accidental drowning. She was laid to rest on July 24.

Dorsey shared a sweet message about his son on Instagram in January, writing, "This little boy ... man ... I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old.

"Without even fully realising it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilance [sic]," Ryan continued in his post. "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

And earlier that month, Dorsey had shared a tribute to Rivera on what would have been her 34th birthday. The couple were married from 2014 to 2018, welcoming son Josey in September 2015.

Dorsey wrote, "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense ..." on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the family of three. "34 ... I could just hear you saying "Ah, I'm old AF now!" Ha ... Rest easy old lady ..."

Dorsey also honoured his own mother over the weekend with a sweet photo of her with Josey.

"Happy Mother's Day Grammy…Thanks for all the support, unconditional love, all the help, your patience, thoughtfulness, and everything you do. We love you," the actor wrote.