Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Ryan Adams says Auckland concert may be final show outside US after turbulent NZ tour

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Chief Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter Jenni Mortimer brings the week’s biggest entertainment stories.

Ryan Adams has hinted to his Kiwi fans that he isn’t coming back, after concerns of his erratic behaviour in shows clouded the final leg of his year-long tour.

After completing the final stop at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre on Saturday night, Adams coined it his “very last show overseas”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save