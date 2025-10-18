A concert-goer at last night’s performance at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre complained on social media platform Reddit that the artist seemed unsettled during the show.
“The music was great but his drunken rants showed he is obviously very unwell and needs help. I’ve never seen a performer behave like that before and I hope someone keeps him safe tonight,” the person said.
Another Reddit user claimed crew members at the show “were also appalled by his behaviour”.
In a review of his performance at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal on Wednesday night, writer David Thorpe said he left the venue “feeling concerned” for Adam’s wellbeing, mentioning the songwriter’s repeated “long rambling tangents”.
Promoter TEG MJR has been approached for comment about both shows.
Adams is in Aotearoa for his Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour, commemorating the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album with shows in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.