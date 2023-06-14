Prosecutors have alleged the weapons supervisor on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust was hungover on the day Halyna Hutchins was shot dead. Photo / AP

Prosecutors have alleged the weapons supervisor on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust was hungover on the day Halyna Hutchins was shot dead. Photo / AP

New details surrounding the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of Rust have come to light.

While actor Alec Baldwin has so far walked free from any charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the film set weapons supervisor is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges and shocking new details have emerged.

The New York Post has reported the case prosecutors have claimed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was likely hungover when loading a live bullet into the revolver later used by Baldwin that resulted in the accidental shooting and death of Hutchins.

Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been accused of being hungover on set. Photo / Facebook

The claims came in response to Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers filing a motion requesting the charges against her are dropped with prosecutors firing back alleging she was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in the evenings while the movie was being filmed.

According to the news outlet, they also claimed the weapons supervisor should “finally be held accountable” and alleged that she has a history of reckless behaviour.

Her lawyer Jason Bowles quickly hit back in a statement to the Associated Press stating, “The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah.

“The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth apparently.”

The set of Rust where the fatal shooting occurred. Photo / AP

In a motion filed last month, The New York Post reported Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer claimed Santa Fe District lawyer Mary Carmack-Altwies and the initial special prosecutor she appointed “both used the tragic film set accident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins as an opportunity to advance their personal interests”.

Additionally, Bowles accused the FBI of damaging the gun used in the accidental shooting before the defence team could examine it and claimed the prosecution was “selective” causing an infringement on Gutierrez-Reed’s rights to equal protection.

The prosecutors responded by stating “Nothing about this prosecution has or will be selective”.

A judge is yet to decide whether there is probable cause for the charge which could see her land 18 months behind bars and is set to decide whether the case will go to trial at a preliminary hearing on August 9.

The New York Post has reported that alongside these claims, prosecutors have also stated they are yet to decide whether they will seek to recharge Baldwin in the next 60 days.

As it stands, Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed in April as law enforcement needed to investigate new evidence.