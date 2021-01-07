RuPaul's Drag Race: RuPaul quarantining in Auckland hotel to film NZ season

Drag Race fans rejoice! RuPaul has touched down in Auckland to begin her 14-day quarantine. Photo / Supplied

Have you spotted sequins, sparkly sky-high stilettos and multi-coloured wigs peeking out from an Auckland hotel balcony?

Sources told Express magazine that RuPaul, host of RuPaul's Drag Race, has checked into an Auckland quarantine hotel in preparation for filming the 'Down Under' edition of the Drag Race franchise.

The international hit reality show was set to film in Australia until their most recent Covid outbreak.

A filming date and location for the long-anticipated Aussie incarnation was announced on Instagram on December 30 — but have since been deleted.

The deleted post read: "It's coming!!! The Queens will fly to Auckland to start their 14-day isolation at the beginning of January and start filming around the 29. Start your engines ladies."

A TV source told NZ's Express Magazine that there will be be ten Australian and two Kiwi queens competing.

The show, fronted by the legendary US drag queen has become a massive international hit, with countless spinoff versions, including in the UK and Canada.

In late 2019 it was announced an Australian version was in the pipeline. Filming for the ten-episode season is set to begin at the end of this month.

Life in Auckland seems to have had even more colour and life injected into it this summer.