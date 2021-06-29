Rose Matafeo fools fans she has been cast in Knives Out 2

Rose Matafeo shared a joke on Twitter that she had been cast in Knives Out 2, and several of her followers fell for the prank. Photo / Supplied

Rose Matafeo shared a joke on Twitter that she had been cast in Knives Out 2, and several of her followers fell for the prank. Photo / Supplied

Rose Matafeo fooled fans she had been cast in the sequel to a hit movie.

The Kiwi comedian and writer shared on Twitter that she missed an email about being cast in the sequel to Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.

"Ok wtf turns out I have been cast in Knives Out 2 but literally just saw the email!!! going to be hella late 2 set hope they don't mind, am playing nosy neighbour Rita Rupsuckle - filling in for Paula Abdul who had to drop out (gout) SO EXCITED!!!! #acting #LA #BenoitBlanc."

Despite including bizarre details in the tweet, including that she was replacing Paula Abdul in the movie because she has gout, several of Matafeo's followers fell for the prank.

Daniel Craig plays private detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out franchise, and the first film was a big hit. Photo / Supplied

"I feel for it because I wanted it to be true," a Twitter user wrote.

Matafeo later clarified that she was definitely joking: "If I have to explain that I'm not actually in Knives Out 2, I'm gonna have to get my Knives Out 2 stab myself in the thigh — u feel me???"

ok wtf turns out I have been cast in Knives Out 2 but literally just saw the email!!! going to be hella late 2 set hope they don’t mind 😈😈 am playing nosy neighbour Rita Rupsuckle - filling in for Paula Abdul who had to drop out (gout) SO EXCITED!!!! #acting #LA #BenoitBlanc — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) June 29, 2021

While she may have fooled some fans, Matafeo's rom-com series Starstruck is experiencing critical acclaim both here and abroad. The series is a BBC and HBO Max co-production and streams in New Zealand on TVNZ OnDemand.

The sequel to Johnson's whodunit mystery is expected to be released in 2022, and while Matafeo may not be starring, there is still plenty to be excited about.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, alongside a new ensemble of stars.

Kathyrn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson are among the actors cast in the upcoming film.

Collider reports the movie has begun filming in Greece, and Johnson shared a photo on Twitter yesterday announcing production was under way.

The first instalment was a huge commercial hit. It grossed US$311 million worldwide at the box office with a US$40 million budget.

The upcoming movie will screen on streaming giant Netflix, after the platform purchased Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for a staggering US$450 million.