Sir Rod Stewart was forced to cancel one of his Australian gigs at short notice, after being diagnosed with a viral infection. Video / Sir Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart has provided an update after cancelling his show in Geelong, Victoria at the weekend.

The British rock legend, 78, was set to perform alongside Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at A Day On The Green festival in Geelong on Saturday night.

But just hours before the gates were due to open, a “downhearted” Stewart took to social media to advise fans his performance wasn’t going ahead due to illness.

With Stewart slated to perform at AEC Arena in Adelaide tonight, March 21, he’s taken to Instagram to give fans an update on his condition.

“My dear friends in Adelaide, just to guarantee that the show will be going ahead,” Stewart said in a video posted to his Instagram stories.

“I had a slight setback here in Melbourne, I had to miss the show because I had strep throat.

“I’m fine now, I’ll be there and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rod Stewart has given fans an update after cancelling his concert over the weekend. Photo / Instagram

Stewart, Lauper and Stevens will hit the stage in South Australia’s capital tonight, before headlining A Day On The Green at Mount Cotton in Queensland on Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll continue to New South Wales, performing at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 29, Hunter Valley’s Roche Estate on April 1, and Bowral’s Centennial Vineyards on April 2 before heading to New Zealand.

A Live Nation representative has confirmed to the Herald that Stewart’s New Zealand concerts are due to proceed as scheduled in Dunedin on April 5, Napier on April 8 and Auckland on April 9.

Questions over whether the Maggie May singer’s Napier concert will continue have been raised as the region continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. However, a statement released on Friday revealed teams are “confident” the show will go ahead.

“Our teams continue to monitor the massive clean-up and rebuild effort underway in the region and we are liaising with local authorities and the police,” the statement continued. “Our confident expectation is that the Rod Stewart concert at Mission Estate winery on April 8 will go ahead as scheduled with current information.

“Live Nation and Rod Stewart are also supporting efforts by donating a portion of the Spark Arena concert proceeds to the Red Cross NZ Disaster Relief Fund.”

Rod Stewart's New Zealand concerts are expected to proceed as scheduled. Photo / AP

It comes as ticket holders in Geelong, who are still yet to hear whether refunds will be given out, were disheartened the act was cancelled at the last minute, having travelled lengthy distances specifically for the show.

Others highlighted the huge expense they had spared hoping to see the performance, including on transport and accommodation.

Stewart posted to his Instagram with the disappointing news around midday Saturday.

“Hello, my friends. I’m absolutely downhearted that I’m disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day on the Green,” he began.

“Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing. I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do.

“My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage!”

The promoters, Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment, posted an online statement confirming the show would not go ahead.

They said, “A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald