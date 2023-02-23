Sir Rod Stewart has assured fans his Napier show is "proceeding as scheduled". Photo / Supplied

Good things come to those who wait and for Rod Stewart fans, that good thing has just been announced. Due to popular demand the singer has added yet another show to his New Zealand tour.

Having already announced shows in Dunedin and Napier, the Maggie May singer will now perform a third show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday, April 9.

Tickets for the show – which will feature guest performances from Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens – will go on sale next week on Friday, March 3 and a portion of the Spark Arena concert proceeds will be donated to New Zealand disaster relief charities.

It comes after speculation Stewart may have to cancel his Napier show as the region continues to recover from the devastating flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Rod Stewart has announced a third NZ show. Photo / AP

Lorde and Sting have already cancelled shows in the region; however, a representative for Live Nation told the Herald that Stewart’s show is still scheduled to go ahead.

“Live Nation will continue to monitor the recovery efforts in Hawke’s Bay and we are working towards the Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper date at Mission Estate on Saturday, April 8 proceeding as scheduled.”

Stewart last performed in New Zealand in 2015, wowing more than 23,000 fans at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium. He was due to return in February 2020 but the global pandemic saw the cancellation of his shows.

Now, the rock legend is determined to get back to Aotearoa, and confirmed last November that he would perform in Dunedin on April 5, and at the Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay on April 8.

Titled “The Hits!” tour, fans are promised a showstopping performance that will see renditions of the star’s biggest hits including, Every Picture Tells a Story, Mandolin Wind, You Wear it Well and Tonight’s the Night.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times at the time of the announcement, the singer said: “It is definitely on this time and I am so looking forward to it.

“It is a huge relief to have got it back on track and a huge thank you to everyone who has waited so patiently for the news that the show is on again.

“There are always good audiences in New Zealand and I always enjoy myself there.”

The New Zealand tour bill reunites Stewart with Lauper, the American ‘80s star with whom he has toured often in recent years.

Local support will be provided by Stevens, a New Zealand No 1 artist in the ‘80s who found further fame in Australia.

The details

Who: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

What: “The Hits!” New Zealand Tour

Where: Dunedin, April 5, Napier, April 8 and Auckland, April 9

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/rod-stewart-tickets/artist/736200