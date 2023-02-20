Singer Lorde has postponed her Hawke's Bay concerts. Photo / Greg Bowker

Kiwi music star Lorde has postponed her Hawke’s Bay concerts due to the ongoing devastating impact Cyclone Gabrielle is having on the region.

In a post to social media, Lorde stressed she is not cancelling the shows, and hopes to reschedule her planned concerts in the near future.

The concerts were originally scheduled to be held at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North on March 1 and March 2.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O’Connor, also had a message for those impacted by the devastation.

“Kia ora tātou. Over the past week, I’ve been following the ongoing devastation in Hawke’s Bay. In line with advice from police, the venue, and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is to postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows.

“I would love to be there with you right now, but I can also read the room, and taking precious resources away from those who need them right now is not it.

“This is a postponement NOT a cancellation at this stage - I’m working on something, and you’ll hear from me soon.

“I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Kia kaha.”

Lorde’s Solar Power Tour has already been impacted by the cyclone, with the pop star’s first shows in Wellington on February 21 and 22, originally scheduled to take place at Days Bay, being shifted indoors to TSB Arena on Wellington’s waterfront.

At the time, she warned there may be future venue changes in store for Kiwi concertgoers.

“Just wanted to let you know that for this Aotearoa New Zealand tour, venues are potentially subject to change as we get more information about the condition of each venue’s site.”

Currently, Cyclone Gabrielle has killed at least 11 people, and there are fears there are more victims.

Thousands are still without power and many homes are completely destroyed across the region.



