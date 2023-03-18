Hundreds of festivalgoers have shared their devastation after a sad update was announced about Rod Stewart’s Melbourne performance. Photo / AP

Fans of music legends Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens have been left devastated after the trio’s long-awaited Melbourne performance was called off at the 11th hour.

The announcement was made just after midday on Saturday, revealing their appearance at A Day on the Green festival at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Victoria, had been cancelled “due to illness”.

“Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance, Saturday 18 March 2023, by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead, due to illness,” a statement posted online read.

Booking website Ticketmaster apologised for the cancellation and asked fans for patience as further details were announced regarding the show.

Rod Stewart performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London last year. Photo / Getty Images

“We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience to ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week,” it said.

Ticket holders were told to stand by and await news in the coming days and to hold onto their tickets in the meantime.

“We will contact you again with further instructions once we have an update from the promoters,” the company said.

A Live Nation representative has confirmed to the Herald that Stewart’s New Zealand concerts are due to proceed as scheduled in Dunedin on April 5, Napier on April 8 and Auckland on April 9.

Questions over whether the Maggie May singer’s Napier concert will continue have been raised as the region continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. However, a statement released on Friday revealed teams are “confident” the show will go ahead.

“Our teams continue to monitor the massive clean-up and rebuild effort underway in the region and we are liaising with local authorities and the police,” the statement continued. “Our confident expectation is that the Rod Stewart concert at Mission Estate winery on April 8 will go ahead as scheduled with current information.

“Live Nation and Rod Stewart are also supporting efforts by donating a portion of the Spark Arena concert proceeds to the Red Cross NZ Disaster Relief Fund.”

Aussie fans were left devastated following this weekend’s cancellation as many had been looking forward to seeing the trio perform for years.

Ticket holders were also upset the performance was cancelled only a few hours before the trio were due to take the stage at 4pm, as some had travelled lengthy distances for the show.

“[A] text this morning would have been nice before we travelled down from Melbourne,” one person replied in a comment to a social media post from A Day on the Green.

“Why hasn’t Ticketmaster emailed to let people know? This is so frustrating I’m devastated,” another wrote.

“Flew from Hobart to see Rod, how will we be able to come back over now? Devo! We bought these tickets for my mum as a present as it’s her dream,” someone else said.

Others highlighted the huge expense.

“Hope their insurance covers our accommodation and day off work. No email notification to ticket holders. Ended up receiving an email at 1.52pm, 63 minutes before the bus was due to collect us from [the] hotel,” one wrote.

“Why haven’t I received any notification? Facebook isn’t good enough, I’m already in Geelong. Drove from Melbourne this morning and paid $400 for accommodation,” another added.