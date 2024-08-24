Actor River Phoenix, star of 'Stand By Me', poses during a 1988 Los Angeles photo portrait session. Photo / Getty Images

River Phoenix has been remembered as a “most beautiful one” by his sister on what would have been his 54th birthday.

The ‘Stand by Me’ actor died in 1993 from a drug overdose at the age of 23 and his sibling Rain Phoenix, 51, has now shared a string of photos of the actor on her Instagram in his memory.

Her photo carousel included a number of quotes attributed to River, and she simply captioned it: “Happy Birthday River.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, 61, who was friends with River and there when the actor collapsed outside the Los Angeles nightclub The Viper Room before his death and accompanied River to the hospital, said in a comment on Rain’s post: “Happy birthday most beautiful one.”

River was the oldest of the five Phoenix siblings, who along with Rain included Oscar-winning ‘Joker’ actor Joaquin, 49, as well as Liberty, 48 and 45-year-old Summer.